Nagaland : Public Services Panel Review Developmental Projects At Noklak

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 23, a district-level consultative meeting was organized at Noklak to review the communitization of public institution and services.

The Panel for Review of Communitization of Public Institutions & Services Act 2002 Chairperson, Banuo Z Jamir IAS (Rtd) stated that government wants to review the impact of communitization in the developmental processes.

Besides, Jamir urged the line departments to receive feedback through the village level.

The main objective of the process is to find the impact of Communitization throughout the years in the village level.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson handed over questionnaires to all the line departments.

He urged them to re-examine and express their views and opinions regarding the same.

Line departments have also been asked to submit the questionnaire on or before 15th October 2021.

It is pertinent to note that Nagaland government has utilised rich social capital for management of public institutions and services through the concept of communitisation.

The concept of communitisation was introduced in 2002-03 and after enactment of Nagaland Communitisation Act on public institutions and services.

According to the act, the state government in phases handed over ownership and management of education, health care, water supply, electricity, tourism and bio-diversity conservation to the communities.