Sikkim Government Rechristens Schools In The Name Of Eminent Individuals

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Government has announced its decision to rename the names of five government secondary schools across the state.

Signed by R. Telang IAS, Principal Secretary, Home Department, the order states that following decision will come into force with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Government Sr. Secondary School, Darap, West Sikkim will be renamed into Damber Singh Limboo Memorial Sr. Secondary School.

The Government Sr. Secondary School of Tarpin, Rhenock/East Sikkim will be renamed as Ratna Bahadur Gurung Sr. Secondary School.

Besides, Mangalbarey Sr. Secondary School, West Sikkim will be renamed as Lt. Kazi S.L. Dawa Gyatso Sr. Secondary School.

The Government Sr. Secondary School of Lachen, North Sikkim has been renamed as Lt. Lopen Thisung Tshering Lachenpa Secondary School.

Meanwhile, the Sr. Secondary School of Chujachen, East Sikkim has been renamed as Lt. Chandralal Sharma Government Sr. Secondary School.