Tripura: CM Deb Inaugurates Football Ground With Artificial Turf In Gomati

– Abhijit Nath, Tripura

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated a football field with synthetic turf at Chandrapur in Gomati district on the 23rd of September. This is the first international standard football field in the state.

A friendly football match between the Gomati district and South Tripura was organised on the occasion.

The newly constructed two-story Kakraban Bazar Shed was also inaugurated. The construction of this market shed has cost Rs 1.97 crore.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Synthetic Football field, the Chief Minister said the state government was working to create a conducive environment for sports and exploring suitable opportunities for emerging players in sports.

“In order to keep the youth community away from the grip of drugs, they need to be more involved in sports-like activities. It is possible to lead the youth community towards a secure future only through physical fitness as well as sports. Many have found a way to earn through this,” Deb said.