Tripura’s CM Biplab Deb Lashes Out At Left In Gomati

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday castigated the former Left-Front government for keeping the pace of development slow in Tripura for four decades.

Addressing people at Kakraban Salghar under Gomati district, Deb said after 40 years of rule, the communist government was able to provide drinking water to only 2.5 percent of the households and that too in exchange for money. But the present government within 3 years has delivered drinking water to 3 percent of the houses for free.

“The people are reaping the benefits of implementing the action plan in a committed manner for the overall development of the people of all walks of life,” Deb said.

“PM Modi ji’s vision for the development of all will rise above political narrowness and give everyone a home,” adding, that due to political vendetta during the previous government, 11 loyal activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party had to lose their lives.

A blood donation camp was also organised to mark the 71 birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among others present at the two programs were Minister Pranajit Singh Roy, Sports minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP President Manik Saha, MLA Biplab Kumar Ghosh, BJP Gomati district president Abhishek Debroy, BJP state secretary and Gomati district in-charge Ratan Ghosh and others.

The Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb participated in a mass rally organized by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kankraban Shalgarh Mandal and welcomed 2891 people from 720 families from different parties from different political parties.