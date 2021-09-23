Women Markets To Re-Open In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has recently announced re-opening of all women markets of Imphal after been closed for months.

This will be allowed on the condition that residents and vendors adhere by COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

The Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Chairman of state executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) signed the revised order.

According to revised order, vendors will be divided into two groups, comprising of stall numbers allocated to each vendor by the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The Corporation will make vendors sit as per arrangement for each elevated platforms to ensure of maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet between one another.

Besides, IMC informed that each vendor may be given an opportunity to sell her goods twice a week on a rotational basis, it stated.

“Sundays will be closed for cleaning and sanitation by IMC.” – the revised order further added.

After COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, women markets were closed 11 months till it was re-opened back in February 2021.

However, with the coming of second wave the markets were closed again.

This frequent lockdowns led the vendors struggle through huge financial loss.

It is pertinent to note that Manipur government had announced the immediate closure of Nupi Keithel, Asia’s largest women-run markets, located in Imphal on April 21.

The decision was undertaken barely two months after its reopening, due to the worst hit of the pandemic.