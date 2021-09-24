‘Almost 60% Of Total Population Benefitted Through AB-PMJAY Scheme’ : Nagaland Health Minister

NET Web Desk

The state Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom asserted that Nagaland has 2.33 lakh households which received benefits from Central sponsored Scheme, AB-PMJAY.

According to Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), almost 60% of the total population is now covered under the scheme, as informed by Phom.

Termed as world’s largest public health insurance scheme, Nagaland was among the first states to launch this scheme on September 23, 2018.

The minister added that Nagaland was the first state to implement this health benefit package.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries from Nagaland have availed the benefits of 20,000 hospitalizations amounting to a total of 26 crore rupees.

This package includes organ transplant, especially kidney transplant from 2021 onwards.

Phom further added that building and construction workers registered under the department of labour will soon join the scheme and accordingly 8,584 new families will be added in the state.

According to Air News report, Phom also mentioned about integration of the National food Security Act data, which is under process.

He added that Aadhar seeded ration cards will be linked to PMJAY portal easing the enrolment process and improve coverage.

Besides, Nagaland state rural livelihood Mission will also be partnering with State health Agency PMJAY to spread awareness about the scheme through self help groups and also enrolment and e-card generation through their block data operators.

In Nagaland, a total of 2.33 lakh eligible households are covered and 41 percent of the targeted households issued with E-cards. There are 98 empanelled hospitals implementing the scheme which includes 14 private hospitals and 1664 treatment procedures available, the minister further informed.