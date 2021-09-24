Arunachal Pradesh : Army Evacuates 6 Victims Struck By Lightning In Dibang Valley

NET Web Desk

The Dao Division of the Indian Army under aegis of Spear Corps successfully carried out rescue operations, thereby providing immediate first aid to a group of 6 locals who were struck by lightning on September 21 and 22 at a far flung location in the Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh.

All these 6 residents who were on a hunting trip in the far reaches of Dibang Valley suffered critical burn injuries.

According to a statement issued by the Army, the hostile terrain precluded evacuation by foot.

Besides, two army helicopters were also mobilized during the operation, which aerially evacuated the victims to Dinjan.

Later, they were shifted to Army’s base hospital in Dinjan Cantonment for further medical treatment.