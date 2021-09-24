Arunachal Will Complete Jal Jeevan Targets By 2023: CM Pema Khandu

– NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the two-day Deputy Commissioners’ conference at Namsai on Sustainable development goals today.

Addressing 26 deputy commissioners (including Itanagar Capital Complex) from across the state, Khandu reaffirmed his confidence in their capabilities to fulfill targets. “I accept challenges, why? Because I have full confidence in you,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in the meeting.

In presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Khandu reiterated that while the country has set to accomplish the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) by 2024, Arunachal Pradesh has taken it upon itself to complete it by 2023.

“Now it is up to you (DCs) to make it happen,” he added.

Informing that the state’s cumulative score of SDG has increased from 51 in 2018 to 60 in 2021, Khandu however asserted that the score needs to be enhanced at a faster rate if the goals are to be achieved on time.

Emphasizing the role of Deputy Commissioners, he said implementing govt schemes at the grassroots depends upon their action. Down the line, achieving the SDGs will fully depend upon DCs in the districts, he pointed.

A pleasure today to join DC’s conference on #SustainableDevelopmentGoals at Namsai along with Hon Union Min of @MoJSDoWRRDGR Shri @gssjodhpur Ji & Hon Union Min for Tourism Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji. The 2day conference aims to integrate SDGs at local developmental interventions. pic.twitter.com/a0Nx2g3s7i — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 24, 2021

“Challenges and potentials differ from district to district. DCs are in best position to know the challenges and potentials of their respective districts. So you have to be innovative and take your own decisions best suited for your district. Don’t wait for govt directives all the time,” he advised.

Khandu suggested focusing on four sectors – tourism, agri-allied sectors, hydropower and natural resources – during the conference and chalking out a roadmap to harness these potentials viably without harming the environment.

He requested the Commissioners and secretaries headed by the chief secretary present to discuss in detail all govt policies and programs and the role DCs can play in the successful implementation of these during the conference.

The chief minister informed that he would sit through the two-day conference along with his cabinet colleagues, most of whom would be arriving Namsai by Friday evening. Also NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be joining the conference via video conferencing on Saturday.

“Will be attending the conference throughout the session and look forward to exchanges of ideas and knowledge for finding solutions to problems,” he added.

The inaugural session was also graced by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER Kishan Reddy Gangapuram and Lok Sabha MP (East) Tapir Gao.