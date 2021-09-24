Assam Anti-Encroachment Drive: Photographer Desecrates Body, Arrested

– NET Web Desk

Assam Police has arrested the photographer seen assaulting a limp body of an encroacher at Dhalpur, Sipajahar. Viral visuals show that after the police stopped an attacking encroacher with bullets and batons, a photographer, later who was identified as Bijoy Bania jumped on his limp lifeless body. He tried to trampled the body jumping multiple times on it. Some police personnel was also seen attacking the body with lathis.

According to reports the photographer Bania was accompanying the police and was allegedly sent by the DC office to document the eviction process. DGP Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta talking to the media informed that the photographer in question has been arrested and a case has been registered. He also informed that an inquiry has been ordered into the whole incident.

The conduct of the photographer during yesterday’s clashes between the Assam Police Personnel and the encroachers has caused outrage all around fuelling demands for his apprehension.

Authorities had reached Dholpur village to evict the encroachers who had illegally settled in the area. The eviction drive is being conducted to remove the illegal settlers from the area to make space for a new cooperative-based Agri-Project namely Garukhuti.