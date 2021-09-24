Athuan Abonmai Murder: Joint Tribes Council Demands NIA Probe

NET Web Desk

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has strongly condemned the killing of Athuan Abonmai, former President of Zeliangrong Baudi.

It has further demanded a high level probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the conspiracy, abduction, torture and murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302, 364.

According to Sangai Express report, the council have also appealed the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to immediately suspend the DC & SP of Tamenglong district.

This appeal was made in response to the abduction, which was carried out during a government function.

JAC have also decided to defer the funeral process of Abonmai, until the culprits involved in the murder were punished, and justice is delivered to bereaved family members.

Earlier, JAC appealed to the kidnappers for his safe release at the earliest on humanitarian ground.

It is pertinent to mention that body of Athuan Abonmei was found on September 22 night along the Tamenlong-Tamei road in Manipur.

On September 22, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.

Zeliangrong Baudi is a Joint Tribes Council, a conglomerate body of representatives of Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei and Zeme people of Manipur for Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

Many have alleged that underground cadres of NSCN-IM are behind his death and have asked for a swift inquiry into the matter. Numerous organisations have demanded that the perpetrators be identified quickly and brought to justice immediately.