Cool News For Nagaland : ‘Sweet Cucumber’ Gets GI Tag

The Naga Cucumber has recently been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag under agricultural products of the Geographical Indications of Goods

(Registration & Protection) Act of 1999.

The Advisor to state Horticulture and Border Affairs Department Mhathung Yanthan informed about the GI tag been granted to the indigenous crop.

“It’s indeed a proud moment for Nagaland that Naga Sweet Cucumber has bn granted GI tag. 2 othr crops hve earlier rcvd GI tag viz, Tree tomato & Naga King Chilly. GI certification will take our indigenous crops to global scale n boost farmer’s income.” – tweeted Yanthan.

Known for its sweetness and distinctive green colour, the Naga cucumber contains low calories and high Potassium.

It is pertinent to note that ‘Naga Sweet Cucumber’ is the third agricultural product from the Northeastern state which attained the feat.

The other two crops include – Naga Mircha, or “King Chilli”, and Naga Tree Tomato.

A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Therefore, in order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place.