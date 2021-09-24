Former TV Actor Arrested For Morphing Arunachalee Girl’s Pics

NET Web Desk

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) have apprehended the former TV actor and fitness instructor Avinash Verma in connection with morphing pictures of an Arunachal girl and uploading those on a porn website.

According to Arunachal investigation team, the former television actor was operating a pornographic adult entertainment website named ‘Desi Masala Board’, which contained morphed pictures of innocent girls from across the nation.

In response to the following, a written complaint was filed by an Itanagar resident, mentioning about ‘some fake images’ been uploaded by a username ‘Godfather’ in the porn site.

The complainant who happens to be her cousin added that pictures used were taken from her Instagram account.

“This had caused unbearable mental trauma to the victim, and thus she came for redressal of her grievances,” – informed by SIT press release.

Accordingly, an FIR No 09/2021 u/s 292 (2) (a)/509 IPC r/w Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, r/w Section 67 (A) of the IT Act was registered against the accused.

Further investigation revealed that Verma was the moderator/administrator of the website.

“After opening that profile, we could find the following email IDs – [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] The backend details regarding the host and origin of the website in question were asked from the website owner’s mail, but he refused to cooperate,” – informed the SIT SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

The cops informed that Verma had been running the website as its sole owner since 2018, while the morphed photographs of Arunachalee victim were uploaded in January 2019.