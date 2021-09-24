Gangtok Roads To Become Smoother & Durable With Mastic Asphalt

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Urban Development Minister Arun Upreti announced the utilization of mastic asphalt for ensuring long durability of inner-city roads in Gangtok.

This special material will be used to upgrade the stretches across the state capital.

“We are using mastic asphalt for durability and long term solution to the inner-city connectivity.” – Upreti stated.

“Road up-gradation works at regular interval creates harassment to the commuters, so as a concrete solution the mastic asphalt is being used,” – the minister further added.

An initiative under Smart City Project, a pedestrian walkway will also be developed from Ranipool to Gangtok.

Besides, the department is also working to develop drainages, signage and reflectors along the road.

Mastic asphalt is a waterproof special material used for the construction work of roads.

It protects structural concrete and flexible pavement top from wear and tears due to environmental impact.