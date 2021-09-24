Manipur CM Admits Security Lapses Involved Into Grievous Killing Of Athuan Abonmai

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 24, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has admitted security lapses that led to the death of Athuan Abonmai, former president of Zeliangrong Baudi (AMN).

The CM stated that combined forces operation has been launched to hunt down the perpetrators.

He added that state government will not spare anyone involving in the killing of Abonmai, regardless of their political background.

Besides, 16 state force personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Tamenglong police station have been suspended for their irresponsibility.

Further probe of these suspended personnel will be carried out by a strong probe committee headed by the IG (Intelligence) K Radhashyam.

The Chief Minister assured of providing all possible support from the government such as – special ex-gratia to bereaved family members of Abonmai.

Besides, one of his family member will also receive a suitable government job from the government.

It is pertinent to mention that body of Athuan Abonmei was found on September 22 night along the Tamenlong-Tamei road in Manipur.

On September 22, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.