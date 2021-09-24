Northeast Expert Missing From Panel To Revise National Curriculum

NET Web Desk

Demand for the inclusion of content related to the Northeast in NCERT Textbooks circulated all over India has been a common refrain. It seemed the Union Government Of India had the perfect opportunity to address this issue when it appointed the steering committee to develop the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) a few days back.

Former ISRO chairman and educationist K. Kasturirangan who had chaired the drafting of the New Education Policy, 2020 is also going to lead the new committee as well. According to a report published in The Hindu, the panel members include some of the other members who were with Kasturirangan in the drafting committee of the NEP 2020.

However, none of the 12 members belong to the Northeast or who has worked extensively or exhaustively in the region. The NCF will recommend changes to school textbooks. Accordingly, NCERT will revise the textbooks. However, the committee does not have a single expert from/on NE region.

The composition of the panel had raised a few eyebrows as none of the members are from the Northeast or have worked extensively on it. Many have expressed sadness that the panel could not find a place for such an individual.

For some time now students, intellectuals, activists and civil society has been clamouring for the inclusion of textbook chapters focused on history, geography, culture, traditions, etc. in national textbooks. It is believed that this would be able to make students of other parts of the country aware of the Northeast and its various facets hitherto unknown to them. Twitter campaigns like #AchapterforNE #Northeast matters have tried to draw the attention of those responsible for framing curriculum to look into the matter. Many political stalwarts, Chief Ministers like Pema Khandu had also appealed to the centre to include Northeast-related content in National textbooks as well.

In such circumstances inclusion of at least one member from the Northeast would have gone a long way to include the Northeast with its nuances in the New Curriculum framework which is to be completed in three years which is about to bring a paradigm shift in school and college education in India. For now, Northeast can do nothing but hope that the centre takes cognizance and address the issue in its bud.