Ramdas Athawale Inaugurates Paramedical College In Tripura, Praises Govt’s Efforts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Thursday praised the Tripura government led by its Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb led BJP government for working sincerely for the overall development of every community especially the Dalits and backward ones.

Athawale also inaugurated Borok Paramedical Institution and Technology at Khumulwng under West Tripura district in presence of TTAADC CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia, Health and Animal Resource department’s EM Kamal Kalai and others.

While briefing media persons at State Guest House here in Agartala on Thursday afternoon, Athawale highlighted the efforts of the Modi government. “More than 80 crore people in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far with the efforts of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rest of the citizens will be vaccinated in the next 3-4 months. The Central Government is implementing various developmental plans for the overall development of the people of all communities of the country including Hindus, Muslims, Dalits,” he said.

The union minister of state said that the budget of the Union ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the fiscal year 2020-21 is 1 lakh 29 thousand 239 crore. This budget is much higher than all previous governments. From this it can be inferred that the present central government is working on this ideology ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikas, Sabka Biswas’.