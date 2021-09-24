Sikkim : Documentary Film ‘Bhumchu’ Screened At International Film Festivals

NET Web Desk

The documentary film ‘Bhumchu-The Drops of Eternal Life’ directed by Abanti Sinha and produced by Sikkim Information & Public Relations Department (IPR) have attained much recognition.

It was recently screened at the prestigious Lift Up Sessions of Pinewood Studios, UK on September 20, 2021.

The film festival will again screen the documentary on October 4, 2021.

Likewise, the documentary film was also screened at the Noble International Film Festival and Awards, Bangalore on September 21, 2021.

‘Bhumchu-The Drops of Eternal Life’ has been selected for screening at 21 River to River Florence India Film Festival in Florence, Italy on December 2021.

It has also been nominated to be screened at the Cine Making International Film Festival 2021 at Dhaka during the same month.

It is pertinent to note that a special screening of the documentary film was organized for the Sikkim Chief Minister at Mintokgang on September 22, 2021.

A sacred water festival, Bhumchu is observed by a large number of devotees from all across Sikkim who arrive to offer prayers and receive sacred water.

This sacred water is distributed for the good fortune, long life, prosperity and to cure diseases.

It depicts a vase with holy water, an unique creation of Lotus-born Saint Guru Padmasambhava.