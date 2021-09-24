Sikkim : Lions Club Organize Event To Honour Contributions Of COVID-19 Warriors

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 24, the Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad attended the felicitation ceremony “Titan of Covid Warrior”, an event organized to honor the sacrifices made by COVID-19 warriors and social organizations.

Organized by ‘Lions Club of Gangtok Hill’, the event aims to recognize the contributions made by these workers.

During his address, the Governor spoke on significance of organ donation, and called for a nationwide movement on the same.

He urged people to come forward and help generate awareness for the noble cause.

Furthermore, the Governor expressed to initiate an establishment of Eye Bank in the state.

“I want my fellow Sikkimese to join this noble initiative. I believe that organ donation, especially eye donation is the biggest human service that an individual can understand in life. I always encourage people to donate eyes after death. By donating an eye, we not only light up the life of a visually challenged person but also give a new life and continue to live through the recipient’s eye. Eye donation or organ donation is a great service.” – he added.

During the ceremony, 10 COVID-19 Warriors from various sectors were also felicitated.

The beneficiaries included warriors from – Health Department, Disaster Management Department, Gangtok Municipal Corporation, Sikkim Police, Media and social organization.