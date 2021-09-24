Sikkim Pollution Control Board Initiates Survey On ‘Single-Use Plastics’

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 24, the Sikkim Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in coordination with Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Central Pollution Control Board conducted a volunteers training to undertake survey of single use plastics at Martam, East Sikkim.

The training was imparted for volunteers to initiate field and market surveys of selected wards under different local bodies of the state.

It will help to assess the availability and utilization of single use plastics.

This exercise will be taken up over a period of more than one year to learn about the impact of ‘single-use plastics’ ban, imposed on certain such products.

The ban will come into effect from next year by the recent amendment to Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Furthermore, the surveys will be taken up through the solid wastes generated from selected wards of urban local bodies and sixteen panchayat wards.

It is also proposed to take up the same exercise in few tourist areas of the State.