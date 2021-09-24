Sikkim : Workshop On “Mental Health Awareness” Organized For IRBn Soldiers

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of stigmas related to mental health and stress issues among armed forces, a one-day workshop was organized today on “Mental Health Awareness” at BHQ, Manglay for the Officials and Jawans of 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

It has been considered as first-of-its-kind mental health event conducted at BHQ, Manglay.

The workshop was conducted by adhering to social distancing norms of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.