Arunachal: CM Khandu Urges BJP Workers To Become Bridge Between Government And Rural People

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 25, 2021, called upon BJP karyakartas to widely publicise the two-state government’s flagship programs – ‘AtmaNirbhar Krishi Yojna’ and ‘AtmaNirbhar Bagwani Yojna’ – which he claimed would be a game-changer for the state’s rural economy.

Laying the foundation of the Namsai Block BJP office in the morning, Khandu urged party workers to become the bridge between the government and the rural masses.

He particularly stressed taking the above-mentioned schemes to the farmers and encourage them as well as help them avail the benefits.

“These are both front-ended subsidies. Components of the schemes are 45% govt subsidy, 45% bank loan and only 10%, individual investment farmer,” informed Khandu.

No land document like Land Possession Certificate (LPC) will be required for SHGs availing the schemes.

A simple certificate from the concerned EAC, CO or BDO will serve the purpose.

Expressing optimism that the schemes will be very much beneficial to about 3700 SHGs of the state, Khandu advised grassroots party workers to reach out to SHGs of their respective regions, who may not yet be aware of these.

The chief minister hinted at another path-breaking initiative coming that would also have a positive impact on farmer’s income – oil palm cultivation.

He informed that about Rs 6000 crore will be invested by the central government in oil palm cultivation in the North East and expected Arunachal Pradesh to be benefited the most. Allaying ‘fears’ of negative impact on the environment, he asserted no forest land will be destroyed or a tree cut.

“Only wastelands, which are abundant along the foothills will be utilized for oil palm cultivation. We will have to be patient and wait for a few years to reap its benefits, which will be massive,” Khandu claimed.

Earlier, Khandu launched the BJP’s Health Volunteers Program, wherein health volunteers equipped with medical kits will reach out to people in far-flung areas to be aware, help and counsel them on COVID 19.

He also distributed free ration to the needy under the PM’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna and inaugurated an exhibition stall on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the site of the BJP office. He also planted tree saplings around the site.