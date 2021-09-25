Athuan Abonmai Murder : Police Recover Sledge Hammer From Crime Scene

NET Web Desk

The Manipur police have recently recovered a sledge hammer from the crime scene, where the body of abducted leader, Athuan Abonmai was found.

This major development in Abonmai murder case has witnessed rise in speculations.

Besides, bereaved family members had announced that mortal remains of the victim will not be claimed until the perpetrators were held.

It is pertinent to note, the victim suffered multiple bodily injuries, including a deep cut on the head.

Later, the body was taken from his village to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) mortuary for post-mortem.

According to reports, injured marks have been found on the body of Abonmai, including his legs and face.

Such marks clearly indicates that he was brutally tortured before the murder and there were signs of been bludgeoned to death by using a sledge hammer.

The body of Athuan Abonmei was found on September 22 night along the Tamenlong-Tamei road in Manipur.

On September 22, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.

Zeliangrong Baudi is a Joint Tribes Council, a conglomerate body of representatives of Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei and Zeme people of Manipur for Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.