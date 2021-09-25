Follow The Three Mantras of Niyat, Niti, Policy: Tripura CM To TCS Officers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on September 25, 2021, directed the Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officers to work with the three mantras of ‘Niyat’ (Intention), ‘Niti’ (Policy) and ‘Niyam’ (Rules) in order to achieve success and build a good place on the minds of common masses.

Tripura Civil Service Officers Association (TCSOA) had organised the 26th biennial conference at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister said, “After the arrival of BJP-IPFT coalition government, many things have been changed and differences have been noticed.”

“The changes reached people through you as the implementation is being done by officers like you. Many among you are working silently and people will know when the officers work for the welfare of people,” Deb added.

Citing an instance, Deb said “ASHA workers visited homes and distribute medicines, injections and other necessary requirements of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when it is seen that an ASHA worker is doing an extraordinary job by taking an umbrella in the rain and vaccinating people, she will be remembered forever. One needs to do something extraordinary so that people remember us.”

Chief Minister significantly emphasized on three ‘Ns’ and these are ‘Niyat’ (Intention), ‘Niti’ (Policy) and ‘Niyam’ (Rules).

“Your perfection is being assessed. Your merit is proved by your work. There is nothing like a back door in TPSC. During previous governments’ regimes, such habits were practices,” Deb added.

“Youths with degrees like MBA, M.Tech, etc become TCS officers leaving high salaried jobs in different MNCs across the journey. All these development took place during the BJP-led government period. Now youths have faith in the government, which they did not have during the CPI (M) government’s regime. The intention has to be positive, and then all are with you,” the CM added.

Tripura TCS Officers Association handed over a cheque of Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.