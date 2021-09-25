Indian Footballer Sanju Pradhan Extends Support To Needy Families Of Daramdin

NET Web Desk

Veteran midfielder, and prominent face of Indian football, Sanju Pradhan has promoted moral values to stand for those in need.

At times, when the entire nation stood in grief, citizens like Pradhan stood beside the marginalized societies, helping them to attain all requirements.

The 32-year-old, currently preparing for I-League Qualifiers with his new club FC Bengaluru United, spent his pandemic days by helping the people of his native village of Daramdin in Sikkim.

Sanju who represented the nation on the international level also runs his own football academy in Sikkim, through which he attempts to do his social work.

“I myself am from a no-so-affluent background, so I understand when people come to me and ask for help,” – Sanju told i-league.org.

The ace midfielder along with aspiring footballers training in his academy keep sending relief aids to the forces, currently stationed in areas, adjacent to the academy.

But with the sudden hit of global pandemic, everything has changed.

“Normally we send such relief rations to the forces, like SSB, BSF, and Police. They have to work in harsh conditions, and we always try to help them out. But this time, during the pandemic, many people lost their jobs, or have not been able to get the basic necessities,” – Sanju added.

He stated that during pandemic-hit, not only aspirant footballers but localities too came forward for extending their support.

Although the ace midfielder is currently playing in the Durand Cup, before travelling to Bengaluru for the I-League Qualifiers, the social work in his hometown is carried out by the other humanitarians.

“It’s very important for me to be able to help, especially since I am also from a family of poor farmers. Football has given me a lot of things in life, and I feel that it is also important to give back to society.

“It’s as big an achievement for me as winning any tournament,” – Sanju asserted.