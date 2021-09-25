IPL: Do-Or-Die Contest For Punjab Kings To Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

NET Web Desk

Punjab Kings will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 25, 2021, at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Having narrowly lost against Rajasthan Royals by 2 runs, KL Rahul and his boys will look to win this contest to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The match is also as important for Kane Williamson and his boys and they will also look to win the contest and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

However, for Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, the clash against SRH is a virtual do-or-die one, with a win being extremely important to keep the franchise in the hunt.

SRH, the 2016 champions, have a better head-to-head record against Punjab Kings and were the winners the last time the two locked horns in 2021.