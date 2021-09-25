Maharashtra To Reopen Cinema Halls From October 22

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on September 25, 2021, announced that all cinemas and theatres in the state will reopen from October 22 in full compliance with health norms.

It may be informed here that the decision comes 18 months after the box-offices were shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and series of lockdowns from March 2020.

“The work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard which will be announced soon,” said the CM as the announcement spread ripples of excitement in the film and theatre worlds now gearing to return to ‘full houses’.