Manipur Scores Big In UPSC Exam Results, Six Candidates Recommended For Appointment

NET Web Desk

Six candidates from the northeastern state of Manipur has earned accolades by clearing the nation’s premier central recruiting examination, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020.

The six successful candidates from Manipur are Parikshit Thoudam (All India Ranking 60), Waikhom Nydia Devi (AIR 180), Heikrujam Prasanjeet (AIR 578), Kshetrimayum Deepi Chanu (AIR 621), Hatchinghoi Haokip (AIR 673), Lourembam Nelson Mangangcha (AIR 757).

Parikshit Thoudam (AIR 60) had previously cracked the examination in 2019 and secured the 373th rank.

According to People’s Chronicle report, Waikhom Nydia Devi (AIR 180) who pursued Class X from Padma Ratna English School Kakching, was also the overall state topper during High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2009. Nydia’s father Ibotombi is a retired driver of the state Medical Department, while her mother Radhamani is a nurse serving in the same Department.

Meanwhile, Kshetrimayum Deepi Chanu’s father Deben is a retired Group Captain of Indian Air Force, who is currently working as a captain in Indigo Flight.

However, candidates from Assam, Tripura and Sikkim have also brought laurels for their respective states.

Hasanuj Zaman Chaudhury, hailing from Hailakandi, Assam has secured All India Rank (AIR) 283.

While, Aishwarya Singh – daughter of Spl DGP GP Singh has secured an impressive AIR 97 in the prestigious examination.

Tripura youths – Dhiman Chakma and Sumit Paul have also cleared the examination with commendable performance. Dhiman, a resident of Kanchanpur sub-division, North Tripura district has secured AIR 482. While, Sumit Paul, a resident of Agartala has secured the 530 rank.

Besides, two candidates from Sikkim have also cleared the prestigious examination. Gangtok resident Tenzin Semkyi Ogen bagged AIR 458, while Dipendra Adhikari, a resident of Tashiding, West Sikkim secured an AIR 600.

It is pertinent to note that a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service, (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Meanwhile, Shubham Kumar has topped the civil services examination. While, Jagrati Awasthi, Ankita Jain bagged the second, and third positions respectively.