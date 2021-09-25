Manipur : Switzerland-based Publishing House Releases First Complete Description Of Poumai Naga (Poula) Language

NET Web Desk

Brill, a renowned academic publisher have released the first complete description of Poumai Naga (Poula), a language spoken in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Poumai Naga (Poula) is a Trans-Himalayan language of North East India.

This book is authored by Dr. Sahiinii Lemaina Veikho, a research scholar from University of Bern, Switzerland.

Veikho is a native speaker of the language, who took almost seven years to complete the book.

Published on September 23, the book comprises all aspects of the language, including – phonology, lexicon, morphosyntax, syntax and discourse.

This work specifically employs the tone periodic table, an innovative method used for documenting tone languages.

Besides, the book is a bilingual lexicon and a collection of fully-analysed texts.

The book will be of utmost significance when it comes to determining interest in Poumai Naga culture and language.

It will help the linguists, ethnographers and anthropologists working on the languages and people of the Himalayan region.

It is pertinent to note that for community members who can’t afford to purchase the hard copy, the author has made a deal with the publisher to permit the community to produce a local edition, exclusively for the use of members of the speech community.

Besides, this copy will not be used for any commercial purpose.

After a few months, the local addition will be available too for the community members.

The book describes grammar of Poumai Naga, as spoken in Naamai (also known as Koide) village in Senapati district of Manipur.

Referred as Poula by community members, this language is neither widely known nor used by outsiders.

According to legends, the term ‘Pou’ is name of the ancestor from whom all Poumais believe they are descended, while the term ‘la’ means language.