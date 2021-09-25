Mizoram: Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture On Snake Bite Awareness

Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a lecture on “Snake Bite Awareness” at Community hall, Tuipang Village on September 24, 2021. A total of 16 villagers attended the lecture.

The aim of the lecture was aimed to sensitize the locals about the threat posed by poisonous snakebites and other reptiles.

The team emphasized the surge of fatal casualties caused especially by snakebites during the monsoon. The locals were educated to identify the poisonous breeds of reptiles inhabiting the area and ways to prevent snakes from entering houses.

The villagers were really happy and expressed their gratitude for imparting them the basic knowledge of prevention and first aid in snake bite cases.