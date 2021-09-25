Mizoram Fisheries Minister Inspects Fish Farms

NET Web Desk

Mizoram fisheries minister Pu K Lalrinliana visited the Fisheries Department’s Fish Farm located at Ngengpuikai village of Lawngtlai district on September 24, 2021.

Officials from the District Fisheries office highlighted the condition of Ngengpui Fish Farm and submitted their requirements to the Minister.

The minister inspected the fish farm and discussed with the officials’ proposals for the upgradation and strengthening of the Farm.

The Minister was accompanied by his wife Pi C. Lalmalsawmi; Pu H. Biakzaua, MLA, Vice Chairman, Agriculture Development Board; Dr K. Pachhunga, MLA, Vice Chairman, Bamboo Development Board; Deputy Commissioner Lawngtlai Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika; Executive Members and MDCs of LADC and leaders of a political party.

They were received by Lawngtlai District Fisheries Development Officer Pi Lalremsangpuii and her staff.