Mizoram: Supply Minister Inaugurates Lawngtlai PDC Godown And Working Standard Laboratory

NET Web Desk

Two new buildings of the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department- Principal Distribution Centre (PDC) Godown and Legal Metrology Working Standard Laboratory- were inaugurated by FCS&CA Minister Pu K Lalrinliana on September 24, 2021.

Both buildings are located at Lawngtlai.

The inaugural function was graced by the Minister and his wife as Chief Guests, with Pu H. Biakzaua, MLA, Vice Chairman, Agriculture Development Board and Dr K. Pachhunga, MLA, Vice Chairman, Bamboo Development Board as Guests of Honour.

Chief Executive Member of LADC Pu V. Zirsanga, FCS&CA Secretary Pu Zothanmawia, FCS&CA Director Pi Ramdinliani and Deputy Commissioner Lawngtlai Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika were also present in this function, attended by members of LADC, officials from state departments, representatives of VCs, NGOs, political parties and media personnel.

Lawngtlai PDC Godown is 150 ft long and 35 ft wide. It has a capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes.

Legal Metrology Working Standard Laboratory was constructed under the ‘Strengthening of Legal Metrology Infrastructure of States & UTs’ scheme.

The 120 square metres building has two separate rooms and three bathrooms.