Pakistan To Work With Taliban To Stop TTP

NET Web Desk

Pakistan will work in tandem with the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to stop the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other sources of terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country, informed Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan further said that he was “extremely concerned” about the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan, particularly from the TTP.

It may be mentioned here that TTP had carried out thousands of attacks against Pakistan from the Afghan territory.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that the “plethora of terrorist groups” could take advantage of the conflict in Afghanistan.

“TTP has also been responsible for most of its attacks on Chinese citizens working in Pakistan,” Khan said.

“The TTP is perhaps supported by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM),” he further added.