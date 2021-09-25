PM Narendra Modi Highlights India’s Transformative Potential At UN

– NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the UN General Assembly today. His speech in Hindi with English terms interspersed in between tried to highlight India’s crucial role in the current world scenario.

PM Modi spoke about the robust democratic traditions existing in India and its capacity to reform. “When India Reforms, The World Transforms,” he said. In his speech, he stressed ‘all-inclusive’, ‘all nutritive, ‘all touching, and ‘all-pervasive Development.

He elaborated on India’s efforts to connect every Indian hoousehold to healthy and safe potable water. He invited vaccine makers of the world to look to India to ramp up their production.

Earlier PM Narendra Modi paid his respects to Covid-19 victims. He was the first world leader on Saturday to address the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York. Currently, he is on a three-day tour to the United States of America in which he held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Australian PM Scott Morrison.