Sikkim Government Issues New COVID-19 Containment Directives For September 27 Till October 4

The Sikkim Government has issued fresh guidelines which will be strictly implemented with effect from September 27 till October 4.

According to the order, all persons who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or carrying negative RT PCR report conducted within 72 hours shall be permitted to enter.

However, there shall be no checking at any of these check posts and free movement at check posts shall be ensured by police and other government agencies.

The order further states that for tourists entering the state, these requirements shall be verified by concerned hotels, where they will be staying.

This process will be reviewed by Tourism Department.

In case of labourers, the respective contractors shall ensure compliance.

However, for labourers working in organized sector, labour department shall conduct sample checking while doing the mandatory registration.

Pubs, Discotheques, Cinema Halls and other entertainment places will continue to remain closed.

Besides, casinos will be attached with hotels shall be permitted to operate for in-house guests only.

All restaurants, fast food centres, sweet shops, bakeries, etc shall be allowed to function with 50% of seating capacity till 10 PM.

Home delivery of food items shall be permitted till 8 PM.

All hotels, homestays, guest houses, etc shall be allowed to operate with 50% capacity but need to adhere by strict COVID-19 protocol.

The order adds that night curfew has been imposed between 10:30 PM till 5 PM everyday.

Accordingly, there shall be complete restriction on movement of vehicles and persons during this period, except for emergency purposes.

However, movement of commercial goods vehicles, loading and unloading of goods shall be allowed during curfew period.

Factories, production units shall be allowed to operate with 100% manpower.