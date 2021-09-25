Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu To Visit Tripura On October 6

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a piece of information released to the press, Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Agartala on October 06 to launch several projects in Tripura.

A higher official of the state government informed that the preparation is underway to welcome the nation’s Vice-President.

To maintain the law and order situation across Tripura during the VPs visit the police have issued an alert and security has been beefed up in many places.

This will be Naidu’s second visit to Tripura since March 2018, after BJP came to power in the state.

Earlier, Naidu attended the Convocation ceremony of Tripura University in 2018.