Arunachal Orgs Denounce NSCN-IM’s Diktat To Tirap, Changlang & Longding MLAs

NET Web Desk

Organisations from Arunachal Pradesh have come out strongly against NSCN-IM’s diktat to Eleven MPs of Tirap, Changlang & Longding asking them to withdraw support from the Pema Khandu led government.

Speaking to the media representatives from AAPSU and NESO denounced NSCN-IM trying to dictate the internal matters of Arunachal Pradesh. For them, for all intents and purposes the issue of renaming of tribes is an issue for Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier the National Socialist Council Of Nagaland (NSCN)-led GPRN has issued a directive to 11 MLAs of Tirap, Changlang & Longding to withdraw support to the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Government on replacing the nomenclature of ‘Any Naga Tribe’ in Arunachal Pradesh to Tangsa, Tutsa, Nocte and Wancho.

Parliament of India had passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021 which amended the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by the government of Arunachal Pradesh. It rectified the names and classification of tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

In its letter to the press, NSCN-IM has termed it as “a blatant insult to the on-going Naga struggle and clearly indicates that India has wilfully undermines and ignored the legitimate right, identity and history of the Naga people.”

The letter, issued by NSCN-IM led GPRN on September 15, said for thousands of years, Nagas proudly and peacefully inhabited their present land in the so-called states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Assam and Eastern (Myanmar).

It termed the move an attempt to divide the Nagas to weaken the Naga struggle. The letter warned that the leaders and politicians who will support the bill will be labeled as Anti-Naga.

NSCN-IM includes the Tirap, Changland & Longding popularly known as TCL districts of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Nagalim causing much consternation among many in the area and outside.