Strategise To Improve Arunachal’s SDG Score, CM Pema Khandu To DCs

Attending the valedictory session of the 2-day conference of the Deputy Commissioners on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)s Chief Minister Pema Khandu CM emphasized increasing the state’s cumulative score of SDG from the present 60 to 68 by March 2022, and to 76 by March 2023. To achieve the target, asked DCs to devise strategies.

He pointed out that the performance under six goals such as hunger and nutrition, water and sanitation, etc has been much better and emphasized to improve the ranking for eight other goals such as health and well-being, quality education, etc.

To further the SDG goals, the CM announced 6 months running SDG trophy district-wise under four categories. The SDG Platinum running trophy will receive Rs 1Cr, followed by SDG Gold for Rs 70 lac, SDG Silver for Rs 40 lac, and finally the SDG Bronze for Rs 20 lac.

The winners will get these additional untied funds to the district based on incremental improvement that would involve Rs 4.6Cr every year, informed the CM.

He also informed that the Basin wise action plans for SDG would be classified as per five river basins of Tirap, Lohit, Subansiri, Siang and Kameng. Each basin group would be assigned with two ministers including senior-level officers for support and monitoring.

He also emphasized conducting meetings twice a year by each basin group to review the progress of achievement of the SDG goals.

Advising the DCs to focus on four sectors of tourism, hydropower, agriculture, and natural resources, he said the government will be working on a long-term policy and formulation of budget announcements as per the SDG goals.

The CM also informed that DCs will be empowered to write ACRs of all district-level officers so that they are made accountable and responsible. He said this decision will be taken up in the upcoming cabinet meeting with the empowerment of panchayat as another important decision to be taken up.

He further instructed the DCs to involve panchayat members in every decision making and also requested to conduct a regular meeting with the head of the departments on all development agendas.