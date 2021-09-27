Golfing Now A Click Away In Mizoram; Website For Thenzawl Golf Course Launched

NET Web Desk

A programme on World Tourism Day was organized at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl on September 27, 2021.

Robert Romawia Royte, the Tourism Minister of Mizoram, inaugurated the website for Thenzawl Golf Course, in the programme. Royte hoped that the website shall help in simplifying holiday booking for tourists at the golf course.

The public golf course is located in a meadow at Thenzawl in Mizoram. Situated at the altitude of 2568 feet It is owned by the State Government of Mizoram. The course extends over 105 acres with a play space is 75 acres and comprises of 18 holes.

Speaking on the occasion Royte shared that the tourism department suffered one of the biggest losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with hotels and travel agencies bearing the maximum brunt.

The Minister said that under the Allocation of Business Rules 2019, Hotels, Restaurants and Homestays development have been taken up by the Tourism department.

The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’ and invitees at the function recited a Responsible Tourism Pledge.