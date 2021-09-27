Its Time To Depoliticize Personal Events : Pawan Kr. Chamling

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling has revealed the reason for his complete silence before the media during his birthday celebration, an incident that created a loud buzz across social media platforms.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) President informed that his silence depicted two issues : de-politicizing personal events, and expressing anguish over deeply politicized Sikkimese society.

“I was asked some political questions and I decided to keep silent and address those questions from a political platform later. I had made a well thought through decision to start de-politicizing personal and social celebrations by keeping aside political activities. I realized that this process needed to begin someday by someone. On my birthday, I decided to be the man to start the de-politicization process.” – stated Chamling.

The former CM underlined the issue of politicizing personal events, thereby informing that his birthday would no longer be celebrated as ‘Garib Utthan Diwas’ by the SDF party.

“From this year onward, I will celebrate my birthday as a purely personal event so that my friends and well-wishers from across the political parties can come and meet me. This is my effort to start breaking political barriers that have kept us isolated. I am hopeful if all of us take the necessary steps towards de-politicizing our personal, family, social, cultural and religious events and celebrate them apolitically, we will be able to break the political boxes that have confined our real identity.” – Chamling further added.

It is pertinent to note that Chamling remained complete silent during the event and refused to address the public.

With his hand gesturing ‘fingers on lips’, had created a huge buzz, depicting some form of protest.

All that Chamling offered was repeated ‘Namaskar’ to the media, even after repeated requests from the media.