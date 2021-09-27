Tourism Day Special : Khoupum Valley – The Upcoming Tourist Destination Of Manipur

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur, bordered by ageless forests and verdant hills consists of rich cultural heritage and picturesque beauty. With innumerable dialects and ample festivals, the state is also the home to some attractive tourist destinations.

One such ideal tourist destination is Khoupam Valley, the second largest valley of the state.

Dotted by paddy fields and gushing waterfalls, the valley is located in the Tamenglong district of Manipur.

Blessed with thick deciduous vegetation, the spot displays a wide variety of flora and fauna extended over a broad surface, surrounded by green cover of dense forests and greenish-blue water from the rocks.

A real paradise in all terms, Khoupam is considered as the home to Rongmei Tribe. One who visits the valley, seeks some adventure activity across the Khoupam Waterfalls.

An individual with selfless love for nature, seeking to spend some time with your loved ones amidst the green cover, do visit the valley and give yourself away in the lap of nature.