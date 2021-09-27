Low Power Generation Compels Nagaland Power Dept To Impose Load Shedding

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Power Department (DoPN) has informed of been compelled to impose “forced load shedding” because of low-power generation from hydro and thermal power generating stations.

In a press release, the Dimapur transmission division Executive Engineer informed that coal-fired thermal power plant generation decreased due to unprecedented coal supply shortage across the nation.

The northeastern state is mostly dependent on power allocation from Inter State Generating Stations, comprising of hydel, gas and thermal power plants.

Out of such stations, coal-based thermal power plant comprises about 36% of state’s total allocation.

However, the Executive Engineer also underlined that low rainfall during this year has immensely affected power generation in hydel power plants.

The Department has further urged locals to extend co-operation and kindly bear the inconvenience caused.

It is pertinent to note that during August 2021, the department that consumers across the state capital has increased from 1.07 lakh in 2018-19 to 1.11 lakh in 2021-22.

According to reports, power theft was recorded around 20%, no meter reading – 40%, and non-payment of electricity bills was recorded to be 40%.

In response to the following, Dimapur electrical division informed of carrying out raids and disconnection drive, for consumers not paying electricity bills.

This disconnection drive would also apply for illegal activities such as – meter tampering and hooking.