Mizoram CM Zoramthanga’s Sister Succumbs To COVID-19

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 27, the elder sister of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Miss Lalvuani breathed her last at around 11:30 AM due to COVID-19.

Aged 88-yr-old, the lady was diagnosed with the illness on the same day.

The Mizoram Chief Minister informed about the same through his official Twitter handle. He also added that a beautiful life like Lalvuani deserves to be beautifully remembered.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the demise of my beloved elder sister Lalvuani (88-years) this morning at 11:30 am. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on the September 27th, 2021.” – Zoramthanga tweeted.