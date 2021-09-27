Nagaland : Authorities Raid Shops Near Schools, Confiscate Tobacco Items In Longleng

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 27, the District Level Enforcement Squad (DLES) conducted a surprise inspection of all the shops, located within the radius of 100 yards from Schools and educational institutions in Longleng Town.

The surprise investigation was conducted based on Section 4 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

It followed the decided undertaken during the first meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) & District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), Longleng on 8th Sept. 2021 at DC conference hall.

The confiscated items consisting of – cigarettes, gutka and other tobacco products were seized.

These items were brought to DC office premises and later burnt in the presence of the district administration, Police, Excise & Medical department and GB union Longleng.