Nagaland CM Distributes Casio India’s ‘Laser LED Hybrid Projectors’ To Music Institutes

On Monday, September 27, the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has distributed Casio Laser Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Hybrid Projectors to Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) empaneled music institutes, district partners, and to selected community-based Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio held a video conference with and Vice President of Casion India Kulbhushan Seth before handing out the Laser LED Hybrid Projectors.

An initiative of Casio India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program ‘Gyan Ki Roshni’, the organization aims to uplift the society, thereby empowering music institutes and aspirants at the grass root level.

During the brief interaction via zoom the Chief Minister thanked Seth and his colleague Sachine Sharma for coming forward to support the works of TaFMA.

“For a music industry to grow to its potential, the partnership of corporate and business houses are very important and cannot be stressed enough, and I welcome this very noble gesture of Casio to power Nagaland under your CSR Program – GYAN KI ROSHNI or LIGHT OF KNOWLEDGE and donating 100 Laser LED Hybrid Projectors to Nagaland.” – stated the CM.

He further added that CASIO has been involved with Nagaland for many years now, especially with the famous Hornbill Music Festival, and placed on record his deep appreciation for Casio, thereby looking forward to many more such collaboration and partnerships.

The Chief Minister concluded his speech by inviting the heads of Casio India to visit the famous Hornbill Festival this year.

He added, “You (Casio) have a friend in Nagaland and can be assured of my support for your ideas and activities in the state.”

Besides, Kulbhushan Seth VP Casio in his brief talk said “our association with Nagaland goes back to 2010 where we collaborated with the then active government music body – Music Task Force. From last 2 years we have been working with TaFMA to support music education in Nagaland. This year we further extended our support for Nagaland Govt. by donating 100 laser LED hybrid projectors (mercury free) to support in their digitalization program. We expect via these projectors govt. can spread awareness messages with various social, economics, healthcare, agricultural, educational etc activities. In future also, would like to collaborate with government in other fields like support in mathematics education via technology.”

The news has been confirmed by the Nagaland CM through his official Twitter handle.

“Gave away Casio Laser LED hybrid projectors to @TafmaNagaland empanelled music institutes, dist. partners & selected community-based NGOs; an initiative of @CasioIndia CSR program Gyan Ki Roshni. I place on record my appreciation & wish them the best for their future endeavours.” – the CM tweeted.

Besides, TaFMA and Casio India has also responded to the following.

“Thank you Hon’ble CM @Neiphiu_Rio for your inspiration always, thank you @CasioIndia for believing in us and coming forward to power our music institutes and youths at the grass root level.” – TaFMA tweeted.

“Thank you Honourable CM Shri @Neiphiu_Rio for your kind words & active support in executing the “Gyan Ki Roshni” project. This will definitely help us in our endeavour to spread awareness about various socio-economic activities to impact the lives of the Naga people.” – tweeted by Casio India.

Established in 1996 in India, Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) operates in product categories including – Time pieces, Electronic Calculators, Label printers, Laser-LED based green projectors and Electronic Musical Instruments (EMI).

Known for its “creativity and contribution”, the company aims of contributing to the society by offering the kind of original, and useful products.