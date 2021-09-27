Nagaland : Student Body Highlights Illegal Land Encroachment Of Sao Chang College

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Nagaland College Students’ Union (ENCSU) has highlighted the land encroachment issue, constantly proliferating at Sao Chang College of Tuensang.

Considered as one of the oldest colleges of Eastern Nagaland, atleast 10 acres of college land has been lost due to illegal encroachment.

According to a press release, the Union had earlier initiated a verification exercise to examine the issue.

The survey map of Directorate of Higher Education mentioned that college land of Sao Chang College measured 48.24 acres, the statement read.

However, at present approximately 38 acres are left due to illegal encroachment.

The Union further added that illegal encroachment had led to loss of developmental activities for the College.