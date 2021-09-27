Sarbananda Sonowal Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Assam

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 27, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, as no other candidate had filed nomination papers for the seat.

The lone candidate was declared elected to the Upper House of Parliament by the Returning Officer.

With the Union Minister’s election, the ruling-government BJP’s grip in the Upper House from Assam increased to three.

Sonowal collected the winner’s certificate from the Assembly Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika.

The former Assam Chief Minister will now all set to resign from Majuli, the Assembly Constituency from which he won twice since 2016.

Sonowal announced about the same through his official Twitter handle.

“With the blessings of the people of Assam, I have been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam. I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji, HM Shri @AmitShah ji, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji and Shri @blsanthosh ji for giving me the opportunity to further serve the state & nation.” – the Union Minister tweeted.

Besides, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also congratulated Sonowal for the same.

“Hon Union Cabinet Minister Sri @sarbanandsonwal Dangoriya gets elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested. My heartiest congratulations. I am delighted to have joined him for receiving the Certificate of Election to the Upper House at Assam Legislative Assembly today.” – tweeted the CM.

On September 21, Sonowal filed his nomination from Assam for the Rajya Sabha by-polls, scheduled to be held on October 4.

It is pertinent to note that Sonowal has been nominated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fill the seat left vacant after resignation of BJP member Biswajit Daimary, the current Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.