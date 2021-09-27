Sikkim : ACT Condemns IHA’s ‘Blue Planet’ Award For Teesta-V Hydropower Project

NET Web Desk

The Affected Citizens of Teesta (ACT) has strongly condemned the ‘Blue Planet Prize’ award given to National Hydroelectric Power Consumption (NHPC) Ltd for its Teesta-V 510 Mw power station at Dikchu, East Sikkim.

“This award is nothing but another attempt to depoliticise the woes and protests against dams that has been going on for 18 years on the stretch of Teesta river and finally to push the button to dam the belly of Dzongu near Mangan which has been resisted for a long time,” – asserted by ACT General Secretary Gyatso T. Lepcha through a press statement.

Gyatso further stated that communities residing around the river have directly impacted by this project.

The award could push more such projects across the region, which would be a shame, added the General Secretary.

Awarded by International Hydropower Association (IHA), the ‘Blue Planet’ prize has been conferred to Teesta-V hydropower project, for excellence in sustainable hydropower development.

It is pertinent to note that ACT is an organization of the indigenous Sikkim citizens to protect the land and people from the threat to the Biodiversity Hotspot (Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve).

It also talks about endangering the demographic profile of indigenous primitive Lepcha, which is caused due to implementation of numerous mega hydro-electric power projects.