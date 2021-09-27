Sikkim Gets First Private-Owned Diagnostic Centre Under Soreng Sub-Division

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 27, MLA Aditya Golay inaugurated the first privately-owned Diagnostic Centre of Sikkim, Lamheem Diagnostic Centre under Soreng Sub-Division.

Initiated by Medical Officer (Mangan District Hospital), Dr. Abhishek Limboo, the diagnostic center is situated at a prime location, so that patients won’t face any hurdles for availing the facility.

While dedicating the center to the people, Dr. Limboo asserted the following was the need of the hour, which will fulfill all necessary testing purposes needed for health checkups. He informed that patients with financial problems can either get a discounted fee or can avail free of cost testing. A speciality clinic with all the essential provisions, this center will shortly open in and around the vicinity, he added.