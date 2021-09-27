Sikkim Gets First Private-Owned Diagnostic Centre Under Soreng Sub-Division

- NET Web Desk
On Monday, September 27, MLA Aditya Golay inaugurated the first privately-owned Diagnostic Centre of Sikkim, Lamheem Diagnostic Centre under Soreng Sub-Division.
Initiated by Medical Officer (Mangan District Hospital), Dr. Abhishek Limboo, the diagnostic center is situated at a prime location, so that patients won’t face any hurdles for availing the facility.
While dedicating the center to the people, Dr. Limboo asserted the following was the need of the hour, which will fulfill all necessary testing purposes needed for health checkups.
He informed that patients with financial problems can either get a discounted fee or can avail free of cost testing.
A speciality clinic with all the essential provisions, this center will shortly open in and around the vicinity, he added.
Meanwhile, MLA Aditya Golay congratulated Dr. Limboo for the initiative in providing better health services to the people.
He commended the healthcare worker for his generosity in bestowing free and discounted fees for the economically weaker section.
“Since Soreng is becoming a new district it will witness upgradation in health, education and other public services.” – Golay added.
He further informed that state Government will provide all necessary assistance to individual stakeholders, interested in being an entrepreneur.
Besides, the MLA also urged youths to take this as a motivation, and apply the same while initiating their own plans for businesses.
“New Soreng requires maximum support from our local community. I urge all our guests present to participate in upcoming general meetings to provide your valuable suggestions and ideas.” he concluded.