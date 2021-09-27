Tripura Assembly Adjourned, Speaker Denies Motion On CM’s Controversial Court Comments

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The two-day long session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly has been adjourned sine die for an indefinite period by the newly elected speaker, Ratan Chakraborty on Monday. The assembly session began on September 24. The assembly did not meet in between with Saturday and Sunday being holidays.

After the question and answers session today, BJP MLA elected representative from Surma assembly constituency in Dhalai district, Ashis Das tried to raise a zero-hour discussion, but the Speaker stopped him and said no zero-hour is there in the Assembly. Later on, the MLA told reporters that he desired to raise the point of Chief Minister’s comments at the programme of Tripura’s Civil Service officers on Saturday. The Chief Minister had reportedly in a viral video had told the officers to not fear the courts while working as he was in charge of the police department.

Earlier the opposition bench boycotted the two-day assembly session and walked out from the house on the very first sitting of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. The newly-elected speaker Ratan Chakraborty upon an adjournment motion brought by the opposition CPIM MLA Sudhan Das on the law and order situation of Tripura.

He asked Das to wait till the leader of the house i.e. the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb places his statement. The opposition immediately came on the well of the House and resorted to slogan shouting against the government and later staged a walk-out from the House.

On the second day of the assembly, the Tripura government has passed five bills including four amendment bills – ‘The Tripura Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021’, ‘Tripura Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021’, ‘Tripura State Goods and Services Tax (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2021’, ‘The Tripura Roads Development Cess (Second Amendment) Bills, 2021’ and the ‘Tripura Land Revenue and Land Reforms Bill (Twelve Amendment) Bill, 2021’.