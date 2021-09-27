Tripura Is Finally Free Of Hooliganism, Extortion Raj Of CPIM: CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addressing BJP karyakartas squarely blamed the role of opposition parties especially CPIM for making attempts to undermine important and sensitive issues for the sake of political gain.

Without naming CPIM, Chief Minister in a political indoor meeting here in Agartala on Sunday said “Attempts are being made to tarnish the government’s image”. He told the BJP ‘Karyakartas’ to judge these issues precisely by their accumulated past experiences in the state.

“The people of the state have been freed from the long-standing cadre-rule, hooliganism, commission trade, forced extortion culture as a result of zero-tolerance approach with corruption”, said Deb.

However, there have been certain adversities due to COVID-19 pandemic in implementing various plans for public welfare. All the plans are being implemented quickly through proper management and strong decision-making, he said.

Taking a note on positive outlook among youths of this state, Deb said “The mentality of self-reliance has been created in the youths. This mentality is the key to building a prosperous future. Innovative thinking has opened up new horizons for earning. As in the past, the crooked path was established for survival, but now the confidence of the people has increased as a result of the recruitment process through transparent policies”.

Tripura Chief Minister instructed BJP karyakartas to make themselves engaged inn communicating the development that has taken place across Tripura in the last 3.5 years among the common masses through intensive public relations.

“We will respect the expectations of the people by assigning various responsibilities to the karyakartas and to hold the place of people’s trust in us. The main base of a party is ‘Pristha Pramukh’ and a powerful booth level organization. One of our goals is to stand by people by showing them due respect to their expectations. The people have a right over me. We are working with a committed vision for the overall development of the people of all parts of the state”, said Deb.